Panchayat season 3 and other Top 10 upcoming web series sequels that will keep you hooked

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Jitendra Kumar aka Abhishek Tripathi's Panchayat was a massive hit on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu will soon be back with Mirzapur 3. The 1 and 2 series are available to watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aashram on MX Player left masses praise the unique storyline and plot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaideep Ahlawat's Pataal Lok on Netflix will keep you hooked to the screems.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi on Netflis is about cop Michael and Sunny.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man on Prime Video is about a cop who is an undercover agent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala Paani on Netflix is about a mysterious illeness taking over everyone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video is about the rise of a mafia in Dongri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Squid Game on Netflix is about a hunt of the creator.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Shaitaan, Top 10 actors who have acted in the scariest horror movies

 

 Find Out More