Panchayat season 3 and other Top 10 upcoming web series sequels that will keep you hooked
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Jitendra Kumar aka Abhishek Tripathi's Panchayat was a massive hit on Prime Video.
Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu will soon be back with Mirzapur 3. The 1 and 2 series are available to watch on Prime Video.
Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and more.
Aashram on MX Player left masses praise the unique storyline and plot.
Jaideep Ahlawat's Pataal Lok on Netflix will keep you hooked to the screems.
Shahid Kapoor's Farzi on Netflis is about cop Michael and Sunny.
The Family Man on Prime Video is about a cop who is an undercover agent.
Kaala Paani on Netflix is about a mysterious illeness taking over everyone.
Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video is about the rise of a mafia in Dongri.
Squid Game on Netflix is about a hunt of the creator.
