Panchayat Season 3, Fighter, Animal and more upcoming theatrical and OTT releases this week
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Malaikottai Vaaliban is a period film starring Mohanlal in the titular role. It will be released on 25th January 2024 in theatres.
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is releasing in cinemas on 25th January.
Season 8 of the Netflix web series Queer Eye is dropping on 24th January 2024.
Griselda is an American Crime drama starring Sophia Vergara as Griselda Blanco. The series is based on real life notorious drug dealer.
Amazon MiniTV series Hustlers is an upcoming entrepreneurial drama starring Vishal Vashishtha, Maharshi Dave, Anurag Arora, Samir Kochhar and Anjali Barot. It drops on 24th January.
It is said Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav starrer Panchayat season 3 is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 26th January 2024.
Flex X Cop is about a chaebol hire who becomes a detective for the violent crimes division. It will be released on 26th January only on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Raveena Tandon starrer web series Karmma Calling is dropping on Disney Plus Hotstar.
The TV show Shark Tank India S3 will premiere on SonyLiv on 22n January.
Talking about OTT releases, Animal is dropping on Netflix on the 26th of January.
Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur will release on ZEE5 on 26th January.
Akhil Akkineni's Agent will drop on SonyLiv on 26th January.
Mohanlal's courtroom drama Neru drops on Disney Plus Hotstar on 23rd January.
