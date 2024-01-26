Panchayat season 3: Here's how Jitendra Kumar landed up being Abhishek Tripathi

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024

Panchayat web series starring Jitendra Kumar on Amazon Prime Video is among the most-successful ones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Now fans are desperately waiting for the third season of Panchayat to start streaming on the OTT platform.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jitendra Kumar plays the role of Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat. He is the heart and soul of the series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The series revolves around Abhishek Tripathi who is an engineer but takes up a job in village Panchayat due to lack of jobs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is a struggle for him as he is tasked to solve the challenges faced by villagers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jitendra Kumar fits perfectly into the skin of the character. But how did his casting take place?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sameer Saxena who did the casting chose Jitendra because of his striking similarities to the protagonist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is also because of their previous collaborations with TVF that Jitendra bagged Panchayat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talking about Jitendra's fees, as per a GQ report, he charged Rs 50000 per episode for season 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Now fans are desperately waiting for Panchayat 3. Amazon Prime Video has not yet dropped the release date.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are high expectations from Panchayat 3 as both the previous seasons were very successful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Fighter, watch these Top 7 aerial action films on OTT

 

 Find Out More