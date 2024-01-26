Panchayat season 3: Here's how Jitendra Kumar landed up being Abhishek Tripathi
Nikita Thakkar
Panchayat web series starring Jitendra Kumar on Amazon Prime Video is among the most-successful ones.
Now fans are desperately waiting for the third season of Panchayat to start streaming on the OTT platform.
Jitendra Kumar plays the role of Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat. He is the heart and soul of the series.
The series revolves around Abhishek Tripathi who is an engineer but takes up a job in village Panchayat due to lack of jobs.
It is a struggle for him as he is tasked to solve the challenges faced by villagers.
Jitendra Kumar fits perfectly into the skin of the character. But how did his casting take place?
Sameer Saxena who did the casting chose Jitendra because of his striking similarities to the protagonist.
It is also because of their previous collaborations with TVF that Jitendra bagged Panchayat.
Talking about Jitendra's fees, as per a GQ report, he charged Rs 50000 per episode for season 2.
Now fans are desperately waiting for Panchayat 3. Amazon Prime Video has not yet dropped the release date.
There are high expectations from Panchayat 3 as both the previous seasons were very successful.
