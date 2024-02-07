Panchayat Season 3: How and why Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and others actors said YES to the Amazon Prime Video series 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024

When Panchayat first came out, it was a surprise hit because of the realistic setting and relatable characters. 

The series is about Abhishek Tripathi, an engineer, who lands a job as Panchayat's secretary. 

Initially, hating his job, Abhishek soon warms up to the village of Phulera and the villagers.

Let's check out how the cast members landed the roles in the Panchayat series. 

First up, we have Jitendra Kumar aka Abhishek Tripathi. Leading showrunner and director Sameer Saxena picked Jitendra who has previously worked with TVF on various shows. 

Jitendra had revealed how they were all brainstorming one time about making a show like Malgudi Days when the makers themselves asked him to play Abhishek. And he grabbed the opportunity. 

Neena Gupta is one of the most talented actresses we have. After working in films, she has now been winning hearts in the OTT space as well. She plays Manju Devi.

Neena Gupta said yes to the series due to the successes of other TVF projects and the opportunity to collaborate with Jitendra and Raghubir once again. 

Raghubir Yadav plays the role of Brij Bhushan Dubey, husband of Manju Devi in Panchayat. He got a great opportunity to share screen space with Neena again. 

Raghubir Yadav's role as Brij Bhushan provides comic relief and his acting chops have been widely appreciated. 

Yadav's student Chandan Roy is also a part of the series playing Vikas, the office assistant.

One of his friends revealed about auditions for a small role. He travelled to Bhopal and shot for his part in a single day. 

Deepak Kumar Mishra is not just the director of Panchayat but he also featured in one of the episodes. The role was initially offered to Roy. 

Fans are messaging the makers and asking in the comments for the release date of Panchayat Season 3. The hype around the web series is unreal. 

There are speculations about the series coming out in March. Netizens feel it might come out in May. 

Fans are eager to know whether Abhishek will leave Phulera or if will he reconcile with Rinki.

