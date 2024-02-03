Panchayat Season 3: Jitendra Kumar on perks of shooting in village, complexities of his character and more
Feb 03, 2024
Panchayat Season 3 starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and others is highly anticipated right now. Jitendra Kumar became a household name because of this series.
A couple of weeks ago, Jitendra had shared a video from the Phulera village. He also gushed about the perks of working on the series.
He revealed that with TVF, he was brainstorming on bringing a series on the lines of Malgudi Days. They thought of the Panchayat topic and asked Jitendra to play the lead.
He shared that they thought of an urban guy who reluctantly goes to a small town village to join as secretary of Panchayat, a job he despises.
The first season, Jitendra revealed, saw Abhishek (his character) not being interested in his work or the village. His ambitions were different.
In season 1 of Panchayat, Abhishek was very frustrated, but Panchayat 2 saw Abhishek getting more involved in the work and settling in Panchayat.
When they began shooting for Panchayat 2 after 2 years, upon returning to Phulera they found the village to be just the same. It was easier for them to pick up from where they left.
The villagers were all very kind. He was seen riding a cycle which belonged to one of the villagers of Phulera.
Jitendra is very different from Abhishek. He credited the writer Chandan Kumar and director Deepak Kumar Mishra for creating the complexities of Abhishek Tripathi.
He believes that the depth of the character and the uniqueness of the story are what sets Panchayat apart.
Jitendra also acknowledged the meticulous research conducted by writers for the series, which he said was a big help to portray on screen.
Jitendra has been sharing videos from villages a lot on his Instagram handle. Fans have been constantly asking for a Panchayat 3 release update. Let's see when it comes out.
