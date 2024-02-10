Panchayat season 3: Jitendra Kumar's family, educational background and more details
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Panchayat series on Amazon Prime Video is highly acclaimed. Jitendra Kumar plays the lead role in the series.
As everyone is waiting with bated breath for Panchayat season 3, here's all you need to know about Jitendra Kumar.
Jitendra Kumar hails from Rajasthan. The actor was born in Khairthal on September 1, 1990.
The actor comes from a very educated family. His father is a civil engineer.
Jitendra himself pursued engineering. His alma mater is IIT Kharagpur.
Reportedly, it was during his engineering phase that he developed interest in acting.
Before starting with his acting phase, Jitendra Kumar worked at a company reportedly for 8 month. But as the job did not interest him, he quit.
In 2012, Biswapati Sarkar, Executive Creative Director and Writer at The Viral Fever asked him to come onboard his team. That's how his journey with TVF began.
Jitendra Kumar's first onscreen appearance was as Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya intern that became an instant hit.
He then became the famous Jitu from TVF Pitchers. His best remains to be Tech Conversations With Dad.
In an interview with Filmfare, he revealed that he used to work as a part-time teacher when he moved to Mumbai to pursue acting.
Did you know Jitendra applied for National School of Drama in Delhi but was rejected?
