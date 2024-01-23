Panchayat season 3: Know the educational qualifications of all your favourite stars
Panchayat season 3 is soon to drop on Amazon Prime Video. The release date has not been confirmed yet but fans can expect it to drop anytime.
As the desperation for Panchayat season 3 reaches its peak, here's a look at the educational qualifications of the top stars.
Did you know that Jitendra Kumar is actually a Civil Engineer Graduated from IIT Kharagpur? Yes, he is!
His story is indeed inspiring for all as he hails from a small town, is an engineer and now a successful actor.
Neena Gupta is highly qualified. She did her Master in Arts in Sanskrit from Delhi University. She also has an MPhil and subject of her thesis was Stage Techniques in Sanskrit Drama: Theory and Practice.
Chandan Roy has done his Bachelors in Mass Communication and has also completed a Diploma in Radio and Television from Indian Institute of Mass Communication.
Sanvikaa who plays Rinki in Panchayat has a degree in engineering.
Raghubir Yadav's alma mater is National School of Drama. He plays Brij Bhushan in Panchayat.
Biswapati Sarkar who played Prateek in Panchayat is a IIT Kharagpur, Statistics MSc(5 year) graduate.
Sunita Rajwar who plays Kranti Devi in the web series is a graduate from National School of Drama.
