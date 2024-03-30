Panchayat season 3: Know what Jitendra Kumar's third season is all about
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 30, 2024
The Panchayat 3 tale will pick up where it left off. The love tale of the secretary is set to start again.
Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Saanvika, Faisal Malik, and Raghubir Yadav are the stars of the web series.
This season is going to bring more problems for Pradhan ji. For the Secretary is going to do something that will keep him up at night.
Reports state that the Secretary would this time start a campaign in Phulera village to help people overcome their drug addiction.
He will be shown installing a loudspeaker on the automobile and urging everyone in the village to give up alcohol and drugs, according to the report that was leaked.
He will be able to raise awareness through the drug de-addiction campaign in this way.
In terms of when it will be released, Panchayat season three will most likely arrive at the end of this year.
This online series is reportedly scheduled for premiere on Amazon Prime in December 2024.
