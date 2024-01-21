Panchayat season 3, Mirzapur 3 and more OTT web series and why are fans waiting for the new season
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Raj and DK brought this marvel of a web series The Family Man which won hearts all over the country. Fans want to see more of Sri and JK and their adventure.
Paatal Lok got a rave response from the audience due to its intense setting and complex characters. Season 2 is highly anticipated.
Shefali Shah and Rasika Duggal as cops in this riveting web series kept the audience hooked for two seasons. And now, fans cannot wait for a new season and another case.
Panchayat 3 is reportedly releasing on 26th January 2024. Fans want to know if Abhishek will be transferred from Phulera.
Fans of Panchayat 3 also want to see how Manju Devi will handle the duties of Pradhan.
Fans are eagerly looking forward to how the powerplay shifts in Mirzapur 3. What will happen to Kaleen Bhaiyya and Guddu Pandit?
Mirzapur 3 fans are also looking forward to Vijay Varma's role in the upcoming season.
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi impressed everyone in Farzi. It is one of the most-watched web series on Amazon Prime. A new season is eagerly awaited.
Kaala Paani received a lot of critical acclaim. The dark and twisted storyline engrossed viewers so much that now, they cannot wait for another season.
Gullak 4 is a heartwarming story of a family and their daily trials and tribulations. Gullak 4 is arriving on SonyLiv soon.
After seeing the character dynamics between Shaan, Kaveri and Shelly, fans want to know their history. It is said spin-off on the back story for The Night Manager 2 is in development.
Kota Factory is based on students preparing for competitive exams. It has a realistic approach and setting which connects with the audience.
Seeing Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh together in one frame and in the action genre has been everyone's favourite. Rana Naidu 2 is very much anticipated.
What happens next in Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra's lives? Fans are looking forward to seeing that in Made in Heaven 3.
Will Baba Nirala played by Bobby Deol, finally get punishment for his sins in Aashram 4? Fans are highly excited for a new season.
