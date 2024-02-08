Panchayat season 3, Mirzapur 3 and more: Top 12 upcoming web series sequels that guarantee a promising storyline
Nikita Thakkar
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
Guddu, Kaleen Bhaiya will be back on screen with Mirzapur 3. The story will begin from where it left in season 2. Will Kaleen Bhaiya seek revenge? We'll know when it releases on Amazon Prime Video.
There are high hopes from Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat season 3. Especially because the last two seasons were a massive hit. Will Abhishek Tripathi finally get the job he desires?
Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video was about the rise of a mafia in Dongi. In part two, we will get to know about his journey to Dubai.
Kaala Paani has been revived for season 2 by Netflix. The first season was about a mysterious illness taking over an island. It is expected that the second season will be as gripping.
After the two successful seasons of The Family Man, fans are waiting with bated breath for the third instalment of the Amazon Prime Video series. Coming from the same creators, fans can expect an intriguing storyline.
Jaideep Ahlawat has himself promised that the storyline of Pataal Lok 2 will be more complicated and refined. Watch the first part on Netflix.
Farzi 2 is also in the making. The first instalment on Netflix paved way for the second one. Cop Michael was unable to capture Sunny. Will he in part 2?
Aashram series on MX Player has been an interesting one. The story revolves around a self-proclaimed God-man played by Bobby Deol. The next instalment is on its way.
Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix is also getting a sequel. It will have the same cast of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and more.
Among the international series, Squid Game 2 on Netflix looks promising. The protagonist will be on a hunt of the creator who made the game.
All of Us Are Dead on Netflix is also coming up with the next season. A few students were able to save themselves from turning into zombies in first part. What will happen in next?
Sweet Home on Netflix has been renewed for season 3. There are high hopes from the same.
