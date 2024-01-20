Panchayat season 3, Mirzapur 3, The Family Man 3 and other OTT shows latest update on shoot, release date
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Panchayat Season 3 is one of the most awaited web series right now. It was supposed to release in January but the makers reportedly have delayed the release.
Fans are eagerly looking forward to Panchayat 3. The makers are yet to announce a release date.
In December last year, Neena Gupta announced the wrap of Panchayat 3.
Mirzapur 3 starring Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal is another most anticipated web series of 2024.
While Vijay Varma wrapped up Mirzapur 3 in October, Ali Fazal wrapped up in December.
The makers of Mirzapur have not yet announced a release date. It is said Mirzapur 3 might come around March end.
Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man is a super successful web series. The third part is much anticipated.
It is said that The Family Man 3 is likely to be released in 2025. In a couple of months, the shooting of The Family Man 3 will commence.
Back in April last year, Jaideep Ahlawat was all set to reprise his role as Hathiram Choudhary for Paatal Lok 2.
It is said that the movie might come out this year.
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi is also said to be in the works for a season 2.
However, the shoot for the same is yet to begin.
Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime season 3 will begin shooting this year. Shefali Shah believes it might come out by the year's end.
Kaala Paani 2 is a new series on Netflix, however, the series has been renewed for a second season.
Gullak Season 4 is also gearing up for release. The family drama web series is reportedly going to release in early 2024.
If reports are anything to go by, a spin-off of The Night Manager 3 is in the works. The makers are working on the script, it seems.
