Panchayat season 3 on OTT: Jitendra Kumar aka Abhishek to lose his position in Phulera as old character re-enters?

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2024

Panchayat 3 is one of the most loved web series in the country. Set in a small town in India, in Phulera, the series talks about the journey of various characters. 

It essentially focuses on Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar. He is an engineering graduate who takes up a low-pay job as he secretary of Gram Panchayat. 

Initially, Abhishek was not happy with the same and would hate his job. Eventually, he grew attached to the people in the village and their problems too. 

Panchayat season 2 ended on a cliffhanger. We saw that Jitendra Kumar aka Abhishek's transfer orders reached the Panchayat's office. 

However, Abhishek is not aware of his transfer orders. Will it be the end of his journey in Panchayat 3? 

Since Abhishek has grown attached to the villagers and Phulera as well, will he find it difficult to leave the village? 

The makers had released a poster of Abhishek on his motorcycle, with his bags packed and propped up on the bike, as though leaving Phulera. 

Now an old character is going to re-enter the series. We are talking about none other than Ganesh, the groom who had fought with Abhishek in season 1. 

What changes will be seen in the plot, will he take over from Abhishek in Phulera? 

Jitendra Kumar plays a pivotal role in Panchayat 3. Fans absolutely love him and his character, Abhishek. 

Fans would be livid if Jitendra gets replaced.

The makers are yet to announce a release date.

