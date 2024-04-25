Panchayat Season 3 plot revealed? Check out the details here

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2024

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release date of Panchayat Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video for a long time now.

Jitendra Kumar's portrayal of Sachiv Ji has been widely loved and appreciated by the fans.

Panchayat revolves around Abhishek Tripathi's experiences facing daily challenges in Phulera village.

Both the seasons of Panchayat have been received well by the audience and the show boasts a rating of 8.9 as well.

The cast of Panchayat Season 3 includes Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and some new additions.

Fans have already been speculating about the secretary's future in Phulera village and a potential marriage with Rinki.

The secretary plans a drug de-addiction campaign in Phulera to make the village addiction-free.

According to a leaked storyline, the secretary would use a loudspeaker vehicle to encourage villagers to quit drugs and alcohol.

Reports suggest Panchayat Season 3 could be released by the end of 2024.

The upcoming season could reportedly result in increased troubles for our Pradhan Ji.

