Panchayat season 3, Rana Naidu 2, Pataal Lok 2 and more OTT sequel release dates that are a mystery

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024

Pataal Lok is one of the most thrilling Indian web series which fans loved. Jaideep Ahlawat is an ace. 

Rana Daggubati and Ventakesh' web series was one of the biggest releases on Netflix. 

Fans loved to see the uncle and nephew sharing the screen as father and son. Season 2 is much awaited. 

Bobby Deol's Aashram 4 is one of the most awaited web series as well. It comes out on MX Player. 

Kaala Paani won accolades upon release. Sukant Goel's acting chops got a widespread reaction. 

Kaala Paani 2 also stars Mona Singh. Season 2 is very much anticipated.  

Fans are also looking forward to Aaditi Pohankar starrer She 3. 

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf starrer Mismatched 3 has been announced by Netflix as well. Fans are super stoked to see them together.  

Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor's debut movie is one of the most-watched web series of 2023. Naturally, season 2 is looked forward to. 

Kota Factory 3 is also going to drop on Netflix.

Mirzapur 3 fans can get to watch the next chapter in March probably. Let's see when the date is announced. 

Panchayat 3 was supposed to come out on January 15. But it has been delayed. 

The makers have not yet announced a new release date for season 3. 

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 3 is one of the highly anticipated web series from Amazon Prime Video. 

Shefali Shah won hearts with Delhi Crimes and was nominated for Emmys as well. Season 3 is most awaited.  

