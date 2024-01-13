Panchayat season 3: Seven things we want to see in Jitendra Kumar web series
Shivani Pawaskar
Panchayat is a popular web series on Amazon Prime Video.
It follows the life of an engineering graduate who becomes a panchayat secretary in a remote village in UP.
The show has received critical acclaim and the audience loved the realistic portrayal of rural India, humour, and its heartwarming characters
The third season of the show is expected to release in March 2024.
Here are some of the things we want to see in Panchayat 3...
Panchayat 2 ended with a cliffhanger on Abhishek's transfer order. Will Abhishek leave his beloved village and his friends, or whether he will find a way to stay? Also will affect his relationship with Rinki affect this?
Neena Gupta's Manju Devi is one of the most fascinating characters. How will she handle the challenges and responsibilities of her position? How she will balance her personal and professional life?
Raghuir Yadav aka Pradhan Ji is the backbone of the show. In Panchayat 3, how he will cope with his new role as the pradhan's husband, and what new adventures he will embark on.
We want to see more of the trio – Bhushan, Prahlad, and Binod's friendship. Their antics and their aspirations must be discovered in Panchayat 3.
We want to see how the village will progress and develop in the third season, and what new initiatives and schemes will be introduced by the panchayat.
The show has also introduced some interesting and memorable characters in the previous seasons. We want to see if there will be any new characters and challenges that will spice up the plot and the drama.
Panchayat has been praised for its humour and its heart. We want to see more of the humour and the heart in the third season, and we hope that the show will continue to entertain and enlighten us.
What do you want to see in the Amazon Prime Video web series Panchayat 3? Let us know...
