Panchayat season 3: Top 7 things to expect from Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta starrer web series 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024

Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and other celebs starrer web series Panchayat is a blockbuster hit series with a humungous fan base. 

Panchayat has been loved for its realistic setting and story around the Gram Panchayat in the village of Phulera.

The second season of Panchayat kinda ended on a cliffhanger. That is why, the fans are eagerly looking forward to Panchayat season 3. 

They have certain questions for which they want answers and feel that Panchayat season 3 might have them. The fans are discussing what could be the plot in the upcoming season. 

Let's have a look at the theories fans have weaved with their own imaginations about the plot of Panchayat Season 3. 

Firstly, they are excited to know what will happen to Panchayat Sachiv. Will he and Rinki get married? Fans want to know whether Rinki will leave Phulera after the wedding. 

Also, there is a mystery around Abhishek Tripathi's transfer orders. Will he leave Phulera? Will this affect his bond with Rinki? 

Also, Abhishek is unaware of his transfer order issued by Chandra Kishore. Will Manju Devi, Pradhan and others reunite and rally against Chandra Kishore? 

Will Pradhan and Manju Devi lose the elections is what fans are looking forward to seeing in Panchayat Season 3. 

There's a buzz about Abhishek studying for the UPSC exams plot. It is being said that he might even pass the exams. After that, he might become a collector.

Furthermore, it is believed that the next season after that might see Abhishek becoming an IAS officer. After that, the show might focus on Abhishek and Rinki's wedding 

It is said that the makers might also focus on the obstacles around their wedding in the new season. What are your thoughts? 

It is said that the new season of Panchayat will include more politics. Panchayat is known for its humour and its heart. But it would be interesting to see how Abhishek, Manju Devi and Pradhan ji deal with political issues in the upcoming season.

