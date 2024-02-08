Panchayat season 3: Top 8 reasons why the web series is the most awaited
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
Soon the third season of Panchayat is coming out on Amazon Prime.
It's about a character played by Jitendra Kumar who is not able to find a job according to his suitings.
There is a love angle too in the series, which is loved by the fans who enjoy the cute little banters.
This time, fans seriously want to know whether the main lead found his calling or not.
The makers could make the story even more interesting now, since the series has a good audience.
The cast of Panchayat is multi starrer with many popular faces. Hence, people want to explore what more the series has to offer.
The dialogues seem to be uniquely written which grabs the attention.
Now the makers have made the viewer’s expectations high and the series should deliver what it promises.
