Panchayat season 3 trailer to be out on this date: Here's what to expect
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 12, 2024
Panchayat Season 3 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 28, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The show will be available in Hindi, with options to watch in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer for Season 3 will be released on May 17, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A teaser poster was released recently which hints at conflicts within the village of Phulera.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The villagers seem to be divided into two which hints at some type of conflict in the upcoming season.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Notable characters include Pradha Manju Devi, Brij Bhushan, Bhushan, and Kranti Devi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Speculation arises about the departure of Sachjivji Abhishek since he can’t be seen in the poster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Season 3 promises new challenges and conflicts for Phulera.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, offering laughter and warmth to audiences.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 suspense thrillers to watch on OTT today
Find Out More