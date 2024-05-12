Panchayat season 3 trailer to be out on this date: Here's what to expect

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2024

Panchayat Season 3 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 28, 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The show will be available in Hindi, with options to watch in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The trailer for Season 3 will be released on May 17, 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A teaser poster was released recently which hints at conflicts within the village of Phulera.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The villagers seem to be divided into two which hints at some type of conflict in the upcoming season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Notable characters include Pradha Manju Devi, Brij Bhushan, Bhushan, and Kranti Devi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Speculation arises about the departure of Sachjivji Abhishek since he can’t be seen in the poster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Season 3 promises new challenges and conflicts for Phulera.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, offering laughter and warmth to audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 suspense thrillers to watch on OTT today

 

 Find Out More