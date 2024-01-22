Panchayat season 3: Will this be the final wrap of the Amazon Prime Video web series?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
There is a lot of excitement around the third season of Panchayat that has Jitendra Kumar in leading role.
It is going to release on Amazon Prime Video. It was supposed to release in January but that did not happen.
There is a lot of curiosity around what will happen next in Panchayat. The story is of Abhishek Tripathi who is an engineer but works in a Panchayat.
There are a lot of speculations too. Whether Abhishek Tripathi love life get sorted in Panchayat 3 or what?
One also wonders if this would be the last season of Panchayat season 3 thanks to the poster that has been released.
The first look of Panchayat 3 has Abhishek on his bike with many bags. So is he leaving the village for good?
Will Abhishek Tripathi's quit the job at Panchayat and move to finally start his career as an engineer?
All these answers will be answered once Panchayat 3 is released.
Panchayat season 3 also stars Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Ashok Pathak and many more apart from Jitendra Kumar.
We await the official release date confirmation of Panchayat season 3.
