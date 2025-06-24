Panchayat Season 4: Kota Factory to Gullak; Top 10 web series to watch if you loved Jitendra Kumar’s comedy drama
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 24, 2025
ImMature follows three teenage boys who are in their final year of high school and deal with the ups and downs of teenage life.
Yeh Meri Family revolves around Harshu, who spends the summer of 1998 with his friend.
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare follows an aimless and jobless man who lies to everyone about his connection with the MLA.
Aspirants revolves around students who prepare for the UPSC examination.
Gullak revolves around Santosh Mishra and his family. The show highlights their everyday banter that makes their relationship more strong.
Bachelors follows four bachelor flatmates who deal with daily chaos in their lives.
Flames follows a class topper who falls in love with a new student in his class.
Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. follows a woman who struggles to open her achaar business.
College Romance revolves around three friends who make an unbreakable bond as they begin their college.
Kota Factory revolves around JEE and NEET aspirants who visit Kota for their preparation.
