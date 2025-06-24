Panchayat Season 4: Kota Factory to Gullak; Top 10 web series to watch if you loved Jitendra Kumar’s comedy drama

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2025

ImMature follows three teenage boys who are in their final year of high school and deal with the ups and downs of teenage life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Meri Family revolves around Harshu, who spends the summer of 1998 with his friend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare follows an aimless and jobless man who lies to everyone about his connection with the MLA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aspirants revolves around students who prepare for the UPSC examination.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak revolves around Santosh Mishra and his family. The show highlights their everyday banter that makes their relationship more strong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bachelors follows four bachelor flatmates who deal with daily chaos in their lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flames follows a class topper who falls in love with a new student in his class.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. follows a woman who struggles to open her achaar business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

College Romance revolves around three friends who make an unbreakable bond as they begin their college.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory revolves around JEE and NEET aspirants who visit Kota for their preparation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Panchayat 4, Kota Factory and more: Best of Jitendra Kumar to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More