Panchayat season 4, Raid 2, Squid Game 3: Top OTT releases of this week
Nikita Thakkar
| Jun 23, 2025
Jitendra Kumar aka Sachiv Ji is returning with the fourth season of Panchyat on Amazon Prime Video. It will stream from June 24.
Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's latest release Raid 2 is set for his OTT release on June 27. It will stream on Netflix.
The final chapter of Squid Game season 3 will begin streaming on Netflix from June 27.
K-drama Head Over Heels featuring Cho Yi-hyun, Choo Young-woo, and Cha Kang-yoon is streaming on Prime Video from June 23.
Trainwreck: Poop Cruise is a documentary about 4,000 people who gets stranded on a cruise in the sea without power and plumbing. It will be up on Netflix on June 24.
Countdown is a crime thriller starring Jensen Ackles as detective Mark Meachum. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 25.
The Bear season 4 revolves around Carmy, Sydney and Richie trying to save their restaurant. The new season begins on June 26 on JioHotstar.
Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh's detective cop drama based on American series Monk will stream on JioHotstar from June 27.
Smoke will release on Apple TV+ on June 27. It is gripping crime drama inspired by true events.
For all the Marvel lovers, Ironheart mini-series will stream on JioHotstar from June 25.
