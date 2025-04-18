Panchayat to Squid Games, Famous OTT shows returning with new seasons
Family Man: The Indian espionage series featuring Srikant Tiwari returns November 2025, exploring Northeast India with drama and sharp social commentary
The Last of Us: After the huge success of season 1, this post-apocalyptic adventure series with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay is making a comeback on 13th April 2025
Squid Game: The worldwide loved ‘Squid Game’ is expected to make a comeback in July 2025 with more survival games and exploring deeper into its dystopian nature.
Panchayat: Sachiv Ji is scheduled to be back on our screens from July 2025 where him, Phulera and his goal of CAT will take us on a ride full of laughter and comfort
Delhi Crime: This season of Delhi crime will pickup from where it left-off where we will see Inspector Vartika heading deeper into more heinous criminal investigations in May 2025
YOU: The psychological thriller about Joe Goldberg is back for its final season with more cat-and-mouse experiences and more intricate storylines, it will be streaming on Netflix from April 24, 2025
Wednesday: As Wednesday Adams adjust into her life at Nevermore Academy, her new adventures in the second season with a blend of mystery and dark humour will entertain us by the end of 2025
Nine Perfect Strangers: This new season from May 2025, will treat us to a new wellness resort in the Austrian Alps where nine new strangers mysteriously ‘connected in ways they could never imagine’
Adrishyam Season 2: The espionage thriller showing us the lives of intelligence officers Ravi and Parvati who track and neutralise terror is coming back to our screen from April 4, 2025
Rana Naidu: After the completion of his previous job, Fixer Rana takes on a final assignment to safeguard his family before retiring from the business but not without a twist
