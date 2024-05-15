Panchayat, Very Parivarik and other Hindi web series to enjoy with your family
Nishant
| May 15, 2024
Very Parivarik is the newest web series by TVF streaming on YouTube following a modern couple trying to adjust with their family.
Panchayat 3 trailer is out finally. The series follows Abhishek's journey of becoming a gram panchayat secretary in the heartwarming portrayal of Indian village life. On Prime Video.
Mind The Malhotras delves into the lives of the dysfunctional Malhotra family, exploring themes of mental health and family dynamics with humor. Prime Video
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare on Hotstar follows a middle-aged man's journey as he navigates family relationships and second chances with witty humor.
Join three siblings on a road trip adventure in Tripling exploring sibling relationships and self-discovery amidst laughter and emotional baggage. On Zee5.
What The Folks, experience the chaotic yet loving life of the Patel family in Mumbai, with modern humor and a fresh take on family dynamics, on YouTube.
Yeh Meri Family, set in the 1990s, this coming-of-age story follows Harshu navigating life with his quirky siblings and loving parents. On Prime Video.
Home revolves around a family's fight against unlawful eviction, highlighting resilience and unity amidst urban challenges. On Jio Cinema.
Gullak, experience the nostalgia of childhood with the Mishra family, showcasing relatable situations and the joys of a middle-class household on SonyLIV.
