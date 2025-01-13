Pani to Sookshmadarshini; new Malayalam films released on Prime video, Disney+Hotstar, Netflix and other OTT platforms
Bollywood StaffSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2025
Malayalam cinema has brought a new mix of gripping and exciting tales on OTT platforms. From suspenseful thrillers to romantic comedies, the fresh content will keep you entertained.
This MC Jithin-directed black comedy mystery thriller film highlights the story of Priyadarshini and her friend who set out on the mission to dig the whereabouts of Manuel. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.
This film is the directorial debut of Joju George. It recites the story of a happily married couple whose life turns upside down after encountering two youngsters.
The action thriller film starring an impressive cast is set to release on SonyLIV on January 16.
The interesting drama follows the story of Prabha, a nurse whose life takes an unexpected turn after receiving a surprise gift.
You can watch ‘All You Imagine As Light' directed by Payal Kapadia on Disney Plus Hotstar.
The 2024 film revolves around a young boy, Vishu who makes a silly attempt to win his girlfriend back risking everything.
This techno crime thriller is set for its OTT release on January 17 and will be available on ManoramaMAX.
The action thriller film directed by Sajil Mampad and starring Hakim Shajahan, Harisree Ashokan and Sona Olickal is streaming on Sun NXT.
The film, directed by NV Manoj, highlights the journey of a young boy who tries to handle his rollercoaster romantic experience.
The love story with unexpected drama, excitement and thrill is set to release on Manorama MAX in January 2025.
