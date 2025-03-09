Paranoia Agent to Violet Evergarden; TOP 10 Anime you can finish in a single day

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2025

Here is a list of anime you can finish in a single day.

Paranoia Agent (Crunchyroll) is about an elementary school kid dubbed with the title ‘lil' slugger’ who has been going around attacking people with his bent, golden bat.

Chainsaw Man (Netflix) revolves around a young man who is left for death and is reborn as a devil-human hybrid after merging with his pet devil .

Terror in Resonance (Prime Video) projects on a crime organisation who destroys a nuclear facility and challenges the police to find them before they start causing pandemonium.

91 Days (Crunchyroll) focuses on a man who seeks revenge after his family is brutally murdered by a mafia dispute during the time of prohibition.

Violet Evergarden (Netflix) follows Violet Evergarden, a young ex-soldier who becomes an Auto Memory Doll tasked with writing letters that can connect people.

Horimiya (Prime Video) centers around a popular girl at her school who seems to be out of Izumi Miyamura's league. However, fate brings them closer to each other and they form a strong bond.

Another (Prime Video) projects on Sasakibara who transfers to a new school and he can sense something wrong about his new class that no one dares to talk about.

Erased (Crunchyroll) revolves around Satoru, a struggling manga artist, who suffers from a rare condition causing him to be teleported to a time right before a dangerous event is about to unfold.

My Dress-Up Darling (Prime Video) is about a quiet loner and the popular girl at school find common ground, making their cosplay dreams come true.

Serial Experiments Lain (Crunchyroll) focuses on an adolescent girl who develops a unique connection to a virtual reality network known as The Wired.

