Parasyte: The Grey and other Top 10 deadly horror K-dramas on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
Parasyte: The Grey is a latest release on Netflix. The Korean horror drama will send chills down your spine.
The 8th Night on Netflix is about an exorcist who is attempting to save the human race by fighting against an old evil spirit.
Call is also on Netflix. The horror mystery film is about two soul living in different times but are connected through a call.
Closed School is about a group of friends who wake up in a school that they previously attended post an accident. How, why - watch it on Viki.
Train to Busan is on Amazon Prime Video. A zombie outbreak leaves a father and his daughter in the most terrified state while traveling.
The Wailing is a horror mystery about a cop investigating the case of mysterious illness taking over a village. Watch on Prime Video.
Audition on Prime Video is a 1999 movie. It is a disturbing film revolving around a widower.
The Medium is a horror fantasy on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a Shaman family who has one of the members possessed.
The Cursed is on MX Player. The web series is about a girl who can bring back the dead.
Kingdom on Netflix is about a Prince who has to save his own from a mysterious plague. Watch it on Netflix.
