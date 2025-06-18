Paris is Burning to Brokeback Mountain: Top 10 greatest movies ever made on LGBTQ+ to watch in this pride month

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2025

The Danish Girl follows the story of Lii Elbe who is a know recipients of gender affirming surgery.

Aligarh is based on the rela-life story of a professor in Aligarh Muslim University.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire follows the story of lesbian relationship.

Joyland follows the youngest son of a conservative family who world turns upsside down when he joints theatre.

Paris is Burning is a documentary that highlights the story of New York City’s vibrant 1980s drag ball culture.

Kapoor and Sons revolves around teh dysfunctional family, meeting each other after moths.

Fire follows the story of two women trapped in loveless marriage.

Brokeback Mountain follows two cowboys who explores the theme of forbidden love.

Carol follows the love story of two women back in 1950

The Birdcage follows a gay couple who pretend to be straight.

