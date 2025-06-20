Good Boy to Hometown Cha Cha Cha: Top 10 comforting K-dramas to watch on Netflix and Prime Video when feeling low
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 20, 2025
Hometown Cha Cha Cha follows a dentist who relocates to a small seaside village and meets a lovable handyman. It is on Netflix.
Welcome to Samdal-Ri follows a weather forecaster whose life takes a turn when his childhood returns. It is on Netflix.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One follows a high school fencer chasing her dreams during Korea’s financial crisis. It is on Netflix.
My Liberation Notes follows three siblings who feel stuck in their dull lives. It is on Netflix.
Good Boy revolves around a former Olympic medalist who joins a police force and falls in love with a girl. It is on Prime Video.
Vincenzo revolves around an Italian mafia member who returns to his homeland for a mission. It is on Netflix.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows a weightlifter who gets attracted to a fitness doctor. It is on Prime Video.
She was Pretty follows a childhood sweethearts who decide to meet after 15 years. It is on Prime Video.
Catch the Ghost follows a detective whose twin sister goes missing, and she seeks the help of the subway police team. It is on Prime Video.
