Park Hyung-sik's TOP 10 Korean dramas you must watch

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2025

Doctor Slump is a heartwarming romance about two academic rivals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strong Girl Nam is a must watch for Park Hyung-sik's fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Heirs is a classic high school romance drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Buried Hearts revolves around love, loss and hidden secrets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soundtrack #1 is about two friends who discover love through song writing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strong Girl Bong-soon is the perfect romcom with unexpected twists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

High Society revolves around love and ambition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Our Blooming Youth is a historical mystery romance drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happiness is a perfect thrilling story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suits explore interesting courtroom battles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shahid Kapoor's TOP 10 films every fan must watch

 

 Find Out More