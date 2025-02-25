Park Hyung-sik's TOP 10 Korean dramas you must watch
Feb 25, 2025
Doctor Slump is a heartwarming romance about two academic rivals.
Strong Girl Nam is a must watch for Park Hyung-sik's fans.
The Heirs is a classic high school romance drama.
Buried Hearts revolves around love, loss and hidden secrets.
Soundtrack #1 is about two friends who discover love through song writing.
Strong Girl Bong-soon is the perfect romcom with unexpected twists.
High Society revolves around love and ambition.
Our Blooming Youth is a historical mystery romance drama.
Happiness is a perfect thrilling story.
Suits explore interesting courtroom battles.
