Pataal Lok season 2 and more captivating Hindi crime thriller web series on OTT that are binge-watch worthy
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 18, 2025
Paatal Lok Season 2 explores darker secrets and intense narratives with gripping twists and compelling characters, making it a must-watch crime thriller. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games is a gritty tale of a cop and a crime lord exploring Mumbai's dark underbelly, streaming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man is a story of a middle-class man juggling between secret intelligence work and family life, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur is a tale of power struggles and crime in lawless Mirzapur, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime is based on true events. The series follows Delhi Police tackling high-profile crimes, streaming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asur is a unique blend of mythological fiction and crime thriller, featuring a cat-and-mouse game between a forensic expert and a serial killer. Watch it on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe explores the lengths a father goes to save his son's life, leading to a series of morally complex decisions. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Undekhi depicts the aftermath of a crime at a wedding, unraveling the stark realities of power and corruption. Available on SonyLIV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hostages is all about a surgeon's family that has been taken as hostage, forcing her into an ethical dilemma that challenges her morals and duty. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black Warrant is a prison drama delving into the life of a rookie officer navigating corruption and power dynamics within Tihar Jail. Available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aman Jaiswal and more TV actors who died young
Find Out More