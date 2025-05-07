Pathaan to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Top 8 Bollywood movies that showcase the India vs Pakistan theme

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2025

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (ZEE5) is about Tara, who marries Sakina and lives a happy life. However, her happiness is cut short when she is forced to stay in Pakistan during the partition.

Pathaan (Prime Video) tells the story of an Indian agent who races against time to stop a ruthless mercenary who plans to attack India with a deadly lab-generated virus.

Ek Tha Tiger (Prime Video) centers around Tiger, an RAW agent who is tasked with recovering nuclear information before it is gained by Pakistan.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Netflix) follows Pawan, who helps a little girl who is lost in Haryana and helps her reunite with her family in Pakistan.

Gadar 2 (ZEE5) projects on Tara Singh, who is believed to have been captured in Pakistan during a skirmish. Soon, his son Jeete sets out to rescue his father.

Garm Hava (YouTube), set during the partition of India, focuses on a Muslim businessman and his family's battle for their rights and identity.

1947 Earth (JioHostar) revolves around a Hindu woman, who works as a nanny, gets caught between two Muslim men whom she loves. However, her faith was cut short because of the partition.

Subarnarekha (YouTube) is about two sister who have to deal with their life after they relocate from East Pakistan to West Bengal after the partition.

