Pathaan to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Top 8 Bollywood movies that showcase the India vs Pakistan theme
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (ZEE5) is about Tara, who marries Sakina and lives a happy life. However, her happiness is cut short when she is forced to stay in Pakistan during the partition.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan (Prime Video) tells the story of an Indian agent who races against time to stop a ruthless mercenary who plans to attack India with a deadly lab-generated virus.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Tha Tiger (Prime Video) centers around Tiger, an RAW agent who is tasked with recovering nuclear information before it is gained by Pakistan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Netflix) follows Pawan, who helps a little girl who is lost in Haryana and helps her reunite with her family in Pakistan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 (ZEE5) projects on Tara Singh, who is believed to have been captured in Pakistan during a skirmish. Soon, his son Jeete sets out to rescue his father.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Garm Hava (YouTube), set during the partition of India, focuses on a Muslim businessman and his family's battle for their rights and identity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
1947 Earth (JioHostar) revolves around a Hindu woman, who works as a nanny, gets caught between two Muslim men whom she loves. However, her faith was cut short because of the partition.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Subarnarekha (YouTube) is about two sister who have to deal with their life after they relocate from East Pakistan to West Bengal after the partition.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Gram Chikitsalay to Good Bad Ugly: Top 9 OTT Releases this week
Find Out More