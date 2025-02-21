Pathaan to The Family Man; TOP 10 Indian spy thrillers movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2025

Here is a list of Indian spy thrillers to watch.

Pathaan (prime Video) focuses on a Pakistani general who hires a private agent to attack India. While Pathaan, an Indian secret agent is on the mission to stop them from attacking.

Bard of Blood (Netflix) revolves around Kabir, an RAW agent, who takes on a covert mission. The mission goes wrong when four Indian spies are captured.

The Family Man (Prime Video) is about Srikant, a middle-class man who serves as a world-class spy and also tries to balance life with family responsibilities.

Romeo Akbar Walter (Netflix) focuses on a banker, who is recruited as a spy for an undercover operation. There he faces both physical and emotional challenges.

Mission Majnu (Netflix) focuses on a RAW agent who enters Pakistan to prove the country’s complicity in nuclear weapons and avoid an attack on the wrong location.

Ulajh (Netflix) follows a young IFS officer, who belongs to a prominent family of patriots and gets embroiled in a dangerous and personal conspiracy.

Special Ops (JioHotstar) revolves around a team of five agents, to track down a person, who is the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India.

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video) focuses on two spies, Honey and Bunny who navigated the duties and mission of Citadel in the early 1990s.

Phantom (Prime Video) is about a disgraced Indian soldier, who works for an American security agency, faces many trials during a dangerous mission to kill those responsible for 26/11.

Madras Cafe (Netflix) focuses on Vikram, an Indian intelligence agent, who visits Sri Lanka on a secret mission. Soon, he finds himself embroiled in a civil war conspiracy.

