Pathaan to The Family Man; TOP 10 Indian spy thrillers movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 21, 2025
Here is a list of Indian spy thrillers to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan (prime Video) focuses on a Pakistani general who hires a private agent to attack India. While Pathaan, an Indian secret agent is on the mission to stop them from attacking.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bard of Blood (Netflix) revolves around Kabir, an RAW agent, who takes on a covert mission. The mission goes wrong when four Indian spies are captured.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man (Prime Video) is about Srikant, a middle-class man who serves as a world-class spy and also tries to balance life with family responsibilities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Romeo Akbar Walter (Netflix) focuses on a banker, who is recruited as a spy for an undercover operation. There he faces both physical and emotional challenges.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Majnu (Netflix) focuses on a RAW agent who enters Pakistan to prove the country’s complicity in nuclear weapons and avoid an attack on the wrong location.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ulajh (Netflix) follows a young IFS officer, who belongs to a prominent family of patriots and gets embroiled in a dangerous and personal conspiracy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops (JioHotstar) revolves around a team of five agents, to track down a person, who is the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video) focuses on two spies, Honey and Bunny who navigated the duties and mission of Citadel in the early 1990s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Phantom (Prime Video) is about a disgraced Indian soldier, who works for an American security agency, faces many trials during a dangerous mission to kill those responsible for 26/11.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Madras Cafe (Netflix) focuses on Vikram, an Indian intelligence agent, who visits Sri Lanka on a secret mission. Soon, he finds himself embroiled in a civil war conspiracy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sumona Chakravorty's TOP 10 captivating saree looks
Find Out More