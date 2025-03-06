Paycheck to The Interpreter; TOP 10 underrated mystery movies on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2025
Here is a list of underrated mystery movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All-American Murder (Prime Video) is about a detective who looks into a campus mayhem and blames a judge’s son who has a history of pyromania.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Clovehitch Killer (Prime Video) is inspired by the real life serial killer Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK Killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Identity (Prime Video) centers around ten strangers in an isolated hotel, who are temporarily cut off from the rest of the world and mysteriously killed off one by one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paycheck (Prime Video) revolves around Michael, an engineer, who is pursued by the policemen on charges of murder and treason. Suffering from amnesia, he is forced to piece together his past while on the run.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Interpreter (JioHotstar) focuses on an interpreter who overhears an assassination plot and falls in danger. However, she must try to survive on her own.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Box (Prime Video) projects on a couple who face a moral dilemma when they receive a box that gives them a million dollars if they kill someone and opens it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Unknown (Netflix) is about a professor who wakes up from a four-day long coma and sets out to prove his identity after no one recognizes him, including his own wife.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Secret in Their Eyes (Prime Video) centers around a team of investigators who are suddenly torn apart when they discover that one of their own teenage daughters has been murdered.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nine Queens (Prime Video) follows two con artists Marcos and Juan, who unexpectedly team up to sell counterfeit rare stamps to a wealthy foreign collector.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Primal Fear (Prime Video) centers around a Chicago-based defense attorney who believes that his client, an altar boy, is not guilty of murdering a Catholic bishop.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Inside Out to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Top 10 Oscar-winning animated films