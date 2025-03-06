Paycheck to The Interpreter; TOP 10 underrated mystery movies on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2025

Here is a list of underrated mystery movies to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All-American Murder (Prime Video) is about a detective who looks into a campus mayhem and blames a judge’s son who has a history of pyromania.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Clovehitch Killer (Prime Video) is inspired by the real life serial killer Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK Killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Identity (Prime Video) centers around ten strangers in an isolated hotel, who are temporarily cut off from the rest of the world and mysteriously killed off one by one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paycheck (Prime Video) revolves around Michael, an engineer, who is pursued by the policemen on charges of murder and treason. Suffering from amnesia, he is forced to piece together his past while on the run.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Interpreter (JioHotstar) focuses on an interpreter who overhears an assassination plot and falls in danger. However, she must try to survive on her own.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Box (Prime Video) projects on a couple who face a moral dilemma when they receive a box that gives them a million dollars if they kill someone and opens it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unknown (Netflix) is about a professor who wakes up from a four-day long coma and sets out to prove his identity after no one recognizes him, including his own wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Secret in Their Eyes (Prime Video) centers around a team of investigators who are suddenly torn apart when they discover that one of their own teenage daughters has been murdered.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nine Queens (Prime Video) follows two con artists Marcos and Juan, who unexpectedly team up to sell counterfeit rare stamps to a wealthy foreign collector.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Primal Fear (Prime Video) centers around a Chicago-based defense attorney who believes that his client, an altar boy, is not guilty of murdering a Catholic bishop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Inside Out to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Top 10 Oscar-winning animated films

 

 Find Out More