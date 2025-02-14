Peaky Blinders to Gangs of London; TOP 10 series about gangster and mafia on Netflix
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 14, 2025
From the mean streets of America to the corrupt alleys of Europe, here are some of the best series about gangster and mafia to watch on Netflix.
Peaky Blinders is about Tommy Shelby, a dangerous man, who leads the Peaky Blinder, a gang. Soon, an inspector decides to nab him and put his criminal activities to an end.
Gangs of London follows the struggles between rival gangs and other criminal organisations in present-day London.
Narcos: Mexico focuses on a DEA agent who is transferred to Guadalajara to take up a new post. However, he soon realises that his assignment will be difficult.
The Gentlemen centers on aristocratic Eddie who inherits his family estate and discovers that it is home to a huge weed empire and its proprietors aren’t going anywhere.
El Chapo revolves on Joaquin, also known as El Chapo, who joins the Guadalajara Cartel and climbs the ladder of power to establish the largest network of drug trafficking.
Animal Kingdom is about Joshua, after his mother died, he decides to live with his grandmother, who leads a criminal clan. Soon his life took a turn for the worst.
Queen of the South focuses on Teresa who flees to the United States after her boyfriend is murdered by a cartel boss. There onwards, she sets out to avenge her lover’s death.
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, set in the 1970s and 1980s, New York was ruled by five Mafia groups until a team of federal agents set out to overthrow them.
Suburra: Blood on Rome centers on three young criminals who are guided by a brutal underworld kingpin and find themselves in trouble when some strong people become their enemies.
The Mafia Dolls follows five young women with the dreams of living luxurious lives who get in trouble in the drug business. Soon they got into trouble putting their life at stake.
