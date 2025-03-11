Peeping Tom to Last Shift; TOP 10 terrifying slasher movies to watch
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 11, 2025
Here is a list of terrifying slasher movies to watch.
Halloween (JioHotstar) is about Michael who kills his sister on a Halloween night during his childhood. He escapes the mental hospital fate 15 years later and soon his killing spree begins.
A Nightmare on Elm Street (Prime Video) follows a group of teenagers who are targeted by Krueger, an undead child killer who murders teenagers through their dreams.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Prime Video) revolves around a group of friends who fall victim to a family of cannibals while on their way to visit an old homestead.
Peeping Tom (Prime Video) focuses on Mark, a psychological film-maker, who murders women and records their dying moments. Curious, his neighbour watches them secretly.
Inside (Prime Video) projects on a woman must protect her unborn child from the scissor-wielding maniac tormenting her after the death of her husband.
House of Wax (Netflix) revolves around a group of friends who are stranded on the way. Soon, they found an abandoned wax museum for help, which was the worst nightmare for them.
I Know What You Did Last Summer (Prime Video) follows four friends who accidentally run over a man and dump his body. However, they are haunted the following year.
Last Shift (Prime Video) is about a rookie police officer who is tasked with taking the last shift at a police station before it is permanently closed and must face the consequences.
Hatchet (Prime Video) centers around a group of tourists who go for a swamp tour and get lost, only to be killed by a deformed man who kills anyone that enters the swamp.
