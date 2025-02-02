Pinocchio to Bubble Gum; TOP 10 Korean drama with Friends-to-Lovers on OTT

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2025

Korean dramas are full of unforgettable friends-to-lovers stories that will leave you swooning and rooting for the couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Come and Hug Me (Prime Video) is about a man and a woman who were each other's first loves during childhood reunite years later as adults.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One (Netflix) revolves around a teenage fencer who has big dreams and high hopes. However, meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.

Pinocchio (ZEE5) follows a man whose family is ruined by a news channel. However, his friend who has Pinocchio Syndrome becomes a journalist and tries to fight for justice.

Bubble Gum (Prime Video) centers on Park Ri-hwan and Kim Hwaeng-ah who are friends since childhood and fall in love. They face obstacles to their relationship when Park’s mother interferes with them.

One Spring Night (Netflix) projects on a pharmacist and a single father Yu Ji-ho who by chance meets Lee Jeong-in the two become friends and a new hope of love starts to appear.

My First First Love (Netflix) follows Yun Tae-o’s friends who move into his house due to some reason. They all experience love, friendship and everything in between.

Our Beloved Summer (Netflix)is about a former couple who are forced to come together again when a documentary they shot in high school goes viral.

Love Next Door (Prime Video) follows a woman who returns to her home to reboot her life. However, she gets entangled with her childhood friend with whom she shares a complicated history.

See You In My 19th Life (Netflix) centers on Ban Ji-eum, who can remember all her past lives, sets out to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, which was cut tragically short.

Fight for My Way (ZEE5) is about Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, struggle to follow their dreams as life throws obstacles in their path.

