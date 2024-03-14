Poacher actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya's Top 10 best performances to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Criminal Justice: This series' portrayal of Dibyendu has had a profound effect. The program explores the intricate workings of the criminal justice system.
Jamtara: An additional masterpiece from his discography, Jamtara delves into the realm of identity theft and cybercrime.
Rocket Boys: He is still receiving praise for his most recent television series, Rocket Boys. It's an engrossing story that highlights his range as an actor.
Maharani – Third Season: Dibyendu's character keeps changing in this suspenseful political drama. The show explores corruption, power dynamics, and the difficulties of governing.
Undekhi (Season 3): Dibyendu's portrayal in Undekhi is still engrossing as it returns to the dramatic world of crime and tension.
Chakda 'Xpress: An upcoming movie with intriguing and thrilling content. It is expected that Dibyendu's role will be a focal point.
Bonbibi: This Bengali movie, which is slated for release on March 8, is probably going to highlight his acting abilities. There's a lot of expectation!
Poacher: The show centers on a gang of Indian Forest Service agents, NGO employees, police constables, and Good Samaritans who find and apprehend the largest elephant ivory poachers.
Dev D: Chunnilal, a figure with hints of sorrow and humor, was represented by Dibyendu in this contemporary version of Devdas.
Sacred Games: He starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the Netflix thriller that received an Emmy nomination.
