Poacher, Maharani 3 and more: Top 10 unmissable OTT originals this week
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Amazon Prime Video's series Poacher is on number one spot on Ormax Media's list of Top 10 OTT originals in India for this week.
Maharani season 3 brings back Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti. This time she is in the political game to save her kids.
Sunflower is on Zee5. Sunil Grover's comedy drama serves as a perfect laughter dose with a thrilling murder mystery.
Maamla Legal Hai is on Netflix and has Ravi Kishan as lawyer. It has got 8.2 rating on IMDb.
Showtime has released on Disney+Hotstar and it takes you into the dark side of Bollywood.
Aarya 3 on Disney+Hotstar is still trending. The web series caught attention as it has Sushmita Sen in the most badass avatar.
Indian Police Force on Amazon Prime Video brought Sidharth Malhotra as a fierce cop trying to save the nation.
The Last Airbender is on Netflix. It is a story of a young boy trying to maintain peace and harmony in Water, Earth and Air nations.
Lootere is a Hotstar specials. It is about an Indian ship that got hijacked in Somalian waters. It is by Hansal Mehta.
Murder Mubarak on Netflix is an entertaining murder mystery with Pankaj Tripathi being an investigating officer.
