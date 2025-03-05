Pokémon to Beyblade; TOP 10 childhood Anime that you grow up watching
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 05, 2025
Here is a list of childhood anime to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pokémon (JioHotstar) follows Ash, along with his small group of friends, travels around the world to capture as many Pokemon as he can and joins the contest.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Little Witch Academia (Netflix) revolves around a spirited girl who takes inspiration from her idol and must rely on her new friends to overcome difficult odds.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naruto (Netflix) is about Naruto, a mischievous teenage ninja who dreams of becoming the Hokage of his village.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Space Brothers (Crunchyroll) focuses on two brothers who wish to become astronauts when they grow up. Things changed when the older brother lost his job.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sweetness And Lightning (Prime Video) projects on a teacher who has been raising his daughter by himself and brought ready-made meals for his daughter, since his wife died.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dragon Ball Z (Prime Video) centers around Goku who, along with the Z Warriors, defends the Earth against evil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beyblade (Netflix) follows four Beybladers who travel around the world and battle for the championship, not realizing there's much more at stake on the go.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Detective Conan (Crunchyroll) is about Shinichi Kudo, a 17-year-old boy who has all the qualities of a detective. He has an ability to solve any case that comes to his attention.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sailor Moon (Prime Video) focuses on Usagi and her friends who possess special powers and uses them to fight for love and justice against the evil minions of The Dark Kingdom.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Monster Rancher (Prime Video) is about Genki who is pulled into the world of virtual monsters, where he must battle the evil and find the legendary stone disk.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shrek to Brokeback Mountain; TOP 10 unusual romantic movies that will surprise you
Find Out More