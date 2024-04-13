Premalu and other Top 8 Malayalam romantic comedy films to watch on Disney+Hotstar and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 13, 2024
Premalu that released this year is now on Disney+Hotstar and Aha. The romantic drama revolves around a man named Sachin who finds himself stuck between two women.
Bangalore Days is a romantic comedy on Disney+Hotstar. The story revolves around three cousins who move to Bangalore and face certain challenges.
Salt N' Pepper that released in 2011 is a romantic drama between two foodies. It is on YouTube.
Christy is on SonyLiv. It is a love story between a teenage boy and an older woman.
Oh My Darling is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a couple going through testing times.
Malayalam movie My Boss is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a woman who gets her assistant to pretend to be her fiance.
2016 release Premam is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a coming-of-age drama revolving around a man falling in love with various women.
Super Sharanya is a comedy drama that narrates the story of a woman falling in love for the first time.
Kuttettan is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a hilarious story of a married flirt who gets caught with a girl.
Thanneer Mathan Dinangal is on Prime Video. It is an entertaining romantic drama around a young boy, his crush and a famous teacher.
