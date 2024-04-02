Premalu and Top 8 other must-watch Malayalam love stories on Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2024
Premalu is one of the recent entries in the Malyayalm romance catalog, the recent Mollywood release is expected to release on Hotstar on 12th April.
Premam on Prime Video is a coming-of-age tale following a man's romantic journey through college.
Oru Adaar Love on Jio Cinema focuses on high school friendships and young love amidst adolescent experiences.
Bangalore Days chronicles the lives of three cousins pursuing dreams in Bangalore with a romantic twist. On Disney+ Hotstar
Love Action Drama is a romantic comedy exploring the challenges of modern relationships. On Hotstar.
Uyare portrays a woman's resilience after an acid attack disrupts her dreams of becoming a pilot. On Prime Video.
Thattathin Marayathu is a love story across religious boundaries, facing societal opposition. On Prime Video.
Charlie on Prime Video, revolves around the mysterious character of Charlie and his impact on others' lives.
Pranayam is a tale of unexpected encounters and the complexities of love and friendship. On Hotstar.
