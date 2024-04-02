Premalu and Top 8 other must-watch Malayalam love stories on Hotstar and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Premalu is one of the recent entries in the Malyayalm romance catalog, the recent Mollywood release is expected to release on Hotstar on 12th April.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Premam on Prime Video is a coming-of-age tale following a man's romantic journey through college.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oru Adaar Love on Jio Cinema focuses on high school friendships and young love amidst adolescent experiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bangalore Days chronicles the lives of three cousins pursuing dreams in Bangalore with a romantic twist. On Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Action Drama is a romantic comedy exploring the challenges of modern relationships. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uyare portrays a woman's resilience after an acid attack disrupts her dreams of becoming a pilot. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thattathin Marayathu is a love story across religious boundaries, facing societal opposition. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charlie on Prime Video, revolves around the mysterious character of Charlie and his impact on others' lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pranayam is a tale of unexpected encounters and the complexities of love and friendship. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 most-viewed Hindi web series and TV shows this week

 

 Find Out More