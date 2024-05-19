Pretty Good Roast Show and other comedy specials to watch on YouTube

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2024

Pretty Good Roast Show takes you around the world of roast comedy with new guests every week to look forward to.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zakir Khan's special, Haq Se Single is a hilarious take on singlehood, relationships, and everyday life with relatable humour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Upmanyu's stand-up special, Thoda Saaf Bol covers a wide range of topics, including childhood, family, and cultural differences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kenny Sebastian discusses various aspects of growing up in India, middle-class life, and the quirks of Indian parents in Don't Be That Guy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aakash Gupta's special, Excuse Me Brother is filled with observational humor about everyday scenarios, from public transportation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anubhav Singh Bassi’s comedy revolves around his personal anecdotes, college life, and early career struggles in his special Bas Kar Bassi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahul Subramanian's special Kal Main Udega features a mix of observational humor and absurd comedy, touching on corporate life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Grover, along with Sanjay Rajoura and Rahul Ram, delivers a political satire with Aisi Taisi Democracy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harsh Gujral’s special Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai showcases his quick wit and humor as he talks about his experiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Qala and other new-age Hindi musicals to stream on OTT

 

 Find Out More