Pretty Good Roast Show and other comedy specials to watch on YouTube
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 19, 2024
Pretty Good Roast Show takes you around the world of roast comedy with new guests every week to look forward to.
Zakir Khan's special, Haq Se Single is a hilarious take on singlehood, relationships, and everyday life with relatable humour.
Abhishek Upmanyu's stand-up special, Thoda Saaf Bol covers a wide range of topics, including childhood, family, and cultural differences.
Kenny Sebastian discusses various aspects of growing up in India, middle-class life, and the quirks of Indian parents in Don't Be That Guy.
Aakash Gupta's special, Excuse Me Brother is filled with observational humor about everyday scenarios, from public transportation.
Anubhav Singh Bassi’s comedy revolves around his personal anecdotes, college life, and early career struggles in his special Bas Kar Bassi.
Rahul Subramanian's special Kal Main Udega features a mix of observational humor and absurd comedy, touching on corporate life.
Varun Grover, along with Sanjay Rajoura and Rahul Ram, delivers a political satire with Aisi Taisi Democracy.
Harsh Gujral’s special Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai showcases his quick wit and humor as he talks about his experiences.
