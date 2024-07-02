Primetime with the Murthys and 9 other movies and web series to watch alongside your siblings
Nishant
| Jul 02, 2024
Primetime with Murthys is all set to release on Jio Cinema on July 3rd following the journey of two siblings on a journey of self-discovery.
Dil Dhadakne Do is a family drama on a cruise where siblings Ayesha and Kabir navigate their relationships. On Netflix.
Kapoor & Sons is a heartwarming tale of two brothers, Arjun and Rahul, who return home and face their family's hidden secrets. On Netflix.
Iqbal is the story of a deaf and mute boy to become a cricketer, supported steadfastly by his sister. On YouTube.
Fiza is a sister's quest to find her missing brother amidst social unrest and her efforts to bring him back home. On Apple TV.
Sarbjit is the real-life story of a sister's relentless battle to free her brother from a Pakistani prison. On YouTube,
Hare Rama Hare Krishna is a classic film delves into the relationship between siblings Prashant and Jasbir. On YouTube.
My Brother…Nikhil is a poignant tale of a brother-sister duo dealing with Nikhil's HIV diagnosis and societal rejection. On YouTube.
Tripling follows a sibling trio embarking on a road trip that strengthens their bond and leads to hilarious adventures. On Zee5.
Gullak is set in a middle-class household, this series captures the everyday life and sibling dynamics of the Mishra family. On Sony Liv.
Yeh Meri Family a nostalgic look at a 90s family through the eyes of a middle child, focusing on his relationship with his siblings. On Prime Video.
