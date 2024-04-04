Prithviraj Sukumaran's Top 7 favourite movies and shows to watch on OTT today
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 04, 2024
Prithviraj Sukumaran gladly shares some of his favourite films and shows which he loves to watch.
Mohanlal gives a strong performance in the legendary Malayalam action film Devasuram, which tells a story of competition and redemption.
Dark: A thought-provoking German science fiction thriller delving into the complexities of time travel and its implications.
Cinema Paradiso is a moving tribute to the magic of movies and the sentimental recollections they arouse.
An epic fantasy narrative with a cast of fascinating characters battling for power, Game of Thrones is full of political intrigue.
A mastermind planning audacious thefts is at the center of the suspenseful Spanish heist drama Money Heist.
The exploits of a mischievous ghost named Kuttichathan are chronicled in the well-loved Indian fantasy film My Dear Kuttichathan.
A guy and a disturbed young girl's friendship is depicted in the heartwarming Malayalam drama Kazhcha.
