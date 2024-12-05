Pushpa 2 fever grips the nation; watch these movies on OTT for more Allu Arjun magic
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 05, 2024
Pushpa 2: The Rule is in theatres now. Fans are more than excited for this Allu Arjun starrer and it is receiving only good reviews.
But before Pushpa 2, one must watch Pushpa: The Rise to know its story. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India on Zee5 also makes for a good watch. He plays a soldier with anger management issue.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is on Netflix and has an IMDb rating of 7.3.
Race Gurram released in 2014 and entertained all with its action and comedy. Watch it on SonyLIV.
Of course, Arya has to be on the list. It is a romantic drama and one of the most popular Allu Arjun films. It is on Zee5.
Julayi is an action comedy drama starring Allu Arjun in the lead. It is about a man who helps police to take on a gangster. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Parugu released in 2008 is on Aha. The story has a twisted and funny plot involving kidnapping, love, romance and more.
S/O Satyamurthy on Disney+Hotstar sees Allu Arjun in a fierce avatar. It also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a key role.
Sarrainodu is an action comedy drama on Disney+Hotstar. The story revolves around an ex-military man who has to give up on violence for love.
