Qala and other new-age Hindi musicals to stream on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 19, 2024
Qala is set in the 1940s, this musical drama follows a talented singer's rise in the music industry and her troubled relationship with her mother. On Netflix.
Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic musical drama about Satyaprem and Katha's journey through love and life, highlighted by a melodic soundtrack. On Prime Video.
Secret Superstar follows a teenage girl secretly pursues her dream of becoming a music superstar while hiding her identity. On YouTube.
Rock On is a sequel follows the members of the rock band Magik as they reunite to resolve past tensions and make new music. On Netflix.
Jagga Jasoos, a young detective with a speech impediment uses music to communicate and embarks on an adventure to find his missing father. On Netflix.
Banjo is the story of a street musician in Mumbai is discovered by a DJ from the U.S., who helps him achieve his musical dreams. On Jio Cinema.
Rockstar is a heartbroken young man transforms into a famous rockstar, with his journey marked by soulful music and personal turmoil. On Jio Cinema.
Aashiqui 2 follows a fading singer discovers and falls in love with a talented small-town girl, leading to her rise in the music industry as his career declines. On YouTube.
Gully Boy follows a young man's journey from the slums to becoming a rap star, exploring themes of ambition and self-expression. On Prime Video.
