Qarz e Jaan to Tere Bin; Top 10 popular Pakistani dramas of Yumna Zaidi

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2025

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parizaad revolves around a man who is rejected by the society for his looks.

Qarz-e-Jaan centers around a girl who stands up against the wrong.

Yeh Raha Dil revolves around an innocent girl whose house is sold by her friends.

Dil na Umeed to Nahi revolves around a girl who got married at a young age and is sold by her husband.

Ishq E Laa follows Azian, Shanaya and Azka who set out on a spiritual journey.

Dar Si Jati hai Sila revolves around a girl who is harassed by one of her family members.

Raaz-e-Ulfat follows the story of a young girl Mushk who belongs to a conservative family.

Inkaar revolves around a girl who is stabbed several times on her wedding day.

Pyaar ke Sadqay follows Mahajabeen who doesn't want to study.

Tere Bin centers around Meerab who encounters the biggest truth of her life.

