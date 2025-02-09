Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad to London Nahi Jaunga; TOP 10 action-comedy Pakistani films
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 09, 2025
Teefa in Trouble (1)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Load Wedding is a 2018 released comedy film directed by Nabeel Qureshi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jawani Phir Nahi Ani is an adventure comedy film that follows three childhood friends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action comedy film that features Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa as the lead.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Teefa In Trouble is an action-comedy film that stars Ali Zafar and Maya Ali.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Balu Mahi is a 2017 release romance comedy film directed by Haissam Hussain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghabrana Nahi Hai-directed by Shaqib Khan centers on a daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
London Nahi Jaunga centers on Zara who always had a full life but finds something still missing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ishrat Made In China is a romantic action comedy film that stars Sara Loren, Sanam Saeed and others.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parchi centers on a group of friends who find themselves in trouble after receiving a chit from a gangster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heer Maan Ja is a comedy family drama directed by Azfar Jafri.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Farhan Saeed wins hearts with his performance to SRK and Vicky Kaushal's songs
Find Out More