Queen of Tears and more Top 10 romantic Korean comedy dramas to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 13, 2024
Queen of Tears is currently the most favourite Korean dramas on Netflix. The story revolves around a couple dealing with marital crisis.
18 Again is on Netflix. The story revolves around a 37-year-old man who finds himself in the body of an 18-year-old. There is romance, comedy and more.
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim on Netflix will make your funny bones tickle. The company founder is in love with an employee and it is all about fun.
My Love from the Star is a romantic comedy drama on Viki. It is about an alien stranded on Earth who gets attracted to an actress.
Touch Your Heart on MX Player is quirky. An actress and an a prickly lawyer cross paths when the former falls in a big scandal.
Oh My Ghost is on Viki. The story is about a timid girl who gets possessed by a ghost who wants to seduce men.
Doctor Slump on Netflix is about romance between two burnout doctors.
My Roommate Is a Gumiho is on Viki. The K-drama is about a shape-shifting fox who must retrieve the magical bead to become human again.
My ID Is Gangam Beauty is on Prime Video, Viki and more. It is a romantic, coming-of-age drama in which the lead undergoes surgery after getting bullied for her looks.
Our Beloved Summer is on Netflix. Two former lovers come face-to-face again thanks to a documentary. Do sparks fly again?
