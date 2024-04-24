Queen of Tears and other top-rated Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 24, 2024
Reply 1988 is a comedy-drama about five childhood friends navigating their teen years in 1988 Seoul, boasting an IMDb rating of 9.1
Crash Landing on You is a romance about a heiress landing in North Korea and a special officer who falls for her, with an IMDb rating of 8.7.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is about an antisocial children's book writer and a psych-ward caretaker finding emotional healing, rated 8.6.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is a fantasy drama following a guardian of souls in his quest for a bride to break his curse, boasting an 8.6 rating.
Flower of Evil is a crime-mystery-romance about a man hiding a dark secret as his wife investigates old murders, with an IMDb rating of 8.6.
Mr. Queen is a comedy-fantasy-romance where a modern-day chef is trapped in a queen's body in the Joseon era, rated 8.6 on IMDb.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One follows a teen fencer and a young man rebuilding his life, boasting an IMDb rating of 8.6.
SKY Castle is a drama-mystery satirizing the materialistic desires of South Korea's upper-class parents, rated 8.5 on IMDb.
The Queen's Umbrella is about a queen trying to reform her troublemaking princes, with an IMDb rating of 8.5.
Queen of Tears is rated 8.4 following the love story between a queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets.
